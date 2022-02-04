The Original Patti Finally Opens Brand New Location in Carencro

The Original Patti has officially opened their brand new location in the upper Lafayette area. The new restaurant is located in Carencro at Couret Farms and the excitement from locals has been shown on social media.

Facebook via The Original Patti Facebook via The Original Patti loading...

The announcement in November of 2021 of the 50-year-old restaurant's new location excited many from the Carencro area. While keeping the history of the original restaurant, the new location at Couret Farms takes over where Romacelli once operated.

via Google Street View via Google Street View loading...

But now, that excitement can be realized as The Original Patti is officially open in the Cro!

See the Facebook post from The Original Patti below.

The new location is right next to Anytime Fitness on Pon Des Mouton in Carencro. Their hours of operations are as follows...

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday thru Thursday

11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday

The excitement for the new food option has been real, as can be see by the below Facebook comments.

attachment-IMG_3114 loading...

attachment-IMG_3115 loading...

By the way, they are currently hiring at The Original Patti! If you or someone you know is interested, check out the below Facebook post.

Congrats to The Original Patti on opening up the new spot. The people of Carencro and surrounding communities will certainly enjoy the grub!