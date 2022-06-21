The Pelicans Summer League Schedule Has Been Released

With the NBA Draft this Thursday the Pelicans are looking to add new talent to the team with the 8th pick. Whether they keep it or trade back they will be looking for guys to complement the core of Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson. Whoever they choose will have a fast turnaround as the summer league schedule has been released.

The Pelicans will take the court at the beginning of July starting on the 9th and finishing around the 17th. Always exciting playing the Lakers; however, it must be noted that the Trailblazers game can be interesting because Portland has the 7th pick in the draft. That is the pick right before New Orleans. So that's some added intrigue on that matchup.

I'm looking forward to seeing the new baby birds who are looking to join the flock. This is the start of building something special for next season and it begins Thursday with the NBA Draft.