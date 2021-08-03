The Price Is Right Seeking Contestants for 50th Season

If you've ever wanted to "come on down," here's your chance.

The Price is Right will soon begin taping episodes for its 50th season, and the show's producers are looking for contestants to appear on the venerable game show.

There are several criteria you must meet before you can make your way down to Contestants' Row. Here are just a few:

You shall not be related to anyone involved in the show's production or to anyone who works at a TV station that broadcasts the show

You shall not have appeared on The Price Is Right within the last 10 years.

You shall not have been a contestant on another game show within the last year.

You shall not be a candidate for public office.

You shall not have appeared on a total of four or more game shows in the last 10 years.

Another note: Contestants must pay their own way to Los Angeles to appear on the show. If you do get called to "come on down" and you win prizes, you must pay state and federal taxes on those prices as they are considered income.

To apply to be a contestant on The Price Is Right and to read the full eligibility rules and requirements, click here. If you prefer doing things the old fashioned way, you can do what Johnny Olsen, Rod Roddy, and Rich Fields advised Price fans to do for years :

If you would like to see The Price is Right in person, send a request (including the number of tickets and the date you wish to attend) along with a self-addressed stamped envelop to: Tickets The Price Is Right CBS Television City 7800 Beverly Boulevard Los Angeles, California 90036.

No word on when the new season of The Price Is Right will begin taping or when the first episodes will air.

