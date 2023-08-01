ABBEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - What a way to celebrate Moon Griffon's 30th anniversary of being on the air!

For all of the politicians and others in the public eye who Moon Griffon has roasted on his show with unforgettable nicknames and hilarious outtakes over the last three decades, here is their chance to pay him back!

What Organization Will the Roast of Moon Griffon Benefit?

The Roast of Moon Griffon will not only give these people the chance to take their best shot at "The Voice of Louisiana" - also known as "The Mouth of the South" - but it will also raise money to benefit the Louisiana Military Museum, located in Abbeville, Louisiana.

The Louisiana Military Museum "seeks to engage and inspire visitors of all ages and backgrounds to honor our veterans and remember their stories through exhibits and programs that foster greater understanding and appreciation for the men and women of our Armed Forces whose service and sacrifice have contributed to our state, nation, and world."

The Night that Louisiana Senator "Pretty Boy" Troy Hebert Roasted Moon Griffon at The Petroleum Club in Lafayette, Louisiana

15 years ago, elected officials and others came together to roast Moon on a night that has lived on in lure since then. As you know, Moon is relentless in his criticism of people he feels are not doing right by the people of Louisiana or our country. And Moon does it in such a comical way (though his political opponents don't always think so!) that he even comes up with nicknames for them.

Enter "Pretty Boy" Troy Hebert.

On a night that featured former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco, state senator Mike Michot, and longtime KPEL contributor Dr. John Sutherlin, state senator "Pretty Boy" Troy Hebert arguably stole the show.

You see, Moon called him "Pretty Boy" because Moon says Hebert liked the fancy suits, the women, and making sure he always looked good (makeup, hair spray, etc.). After years of Moon giving him such a hard time on the air, Hebert used this opportunity to get him back.

As you can see in the video, "Pretty Boy's" roast of Moon became almost legendary. Moon mentions this on-air from time to time, and as a matter of fact, he and Moon still laugh about it today. Moon will tell you, he has always respected Hebert for having such a good time with the "Pretty Boy" nickname and for not taking himself so seriously, like Moon.

Who Will Roast Moon Griffon This Time?

Fast forward to today. It is time to make some new memories! Thursday, August 24, will be a fun night filled with laughter, food, and drinks, all while raising money for the Louisiana Military Museum as it seeks to preserve our history.

Who Will be the Roasters of Moon Griffon?

So far, these are the gentlemen who will be taking their best shots at Moon.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR BILLY NUNGESSER

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE MIKE STRAIN

DR. JOHN SUTHERLIN

General Admission tickets are $125.00 and can be purchased by clicking on Eventbrite. The event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Lafayette on 1521 West Pinhook Road Lafayette, LA 70503.

"Just remember," says Moon to the Roasters, "I've got a 3-hour radio program that I can use to get you back!"

