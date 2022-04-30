The Saints Draft Air Force’s Jordan Jackson With The Final Pick

The Saints look to finish the draft strong. With their final pick of the NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints drafted defensive tackle out of Air Force Jordan Jackson.

Jordan Jackson brings to the Saints an athlete that knows how to disrupt offensive lines. He is the most distinguished defensive lineman in Air Force's history. For his career, Jackson recorded 140 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

With Ryan Neilsen, the Saints look to develop another defensive lineman. Well, there is no one better than Neilsen at that job. Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen look to solidify the Saints' pass rush with this move. Now that the draft is complete the Saints will look to the UDFA market and maybe sign some more free agents.