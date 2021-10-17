The Snobbiest Towns In Louisiana
A few months ago we asked you on Facebook where are the snobbiest towns in Louisiana. And boy did the answers flow in like a raging flood.
First, let's look at the definition of a snob. When we Googled it, this is what came up:
- a person with an exaggerated respect for high social position or wealth who seeks to associate with social superiors and dislikes people or activities regarded as lower-class.
- a person who believes that their tastes in a particular area are superior to those of other people.
The Top 5 Snobbiest Towns In Louisiana:
5. DeRidder
4. Baton Rouge
3. Sulphur
2. Lafayette
1. Moss Bluff
Here are more towns that made the list:
- South Lake Charles
- New Orleans / Uptown New Orleans
- Hammond
- Amite
- Northern Louisiana
- Ragley
- Starks
- Westlake
- Natchitoches
- Jennings
- Hackberry
- Eunice
- Iowa
The best comment of the thread award goes to Michael Godeaux:
Can you think of any other towns in Louisiana that should've made the list? If so, comment down below on our Facebook thread.
