A few months ago we asked you on Facebook where are the snobbiest towns in Louisiana. And boy did the answers flow in like a raging flood.

First, let's look at the definition of a snob. When we Googled it, this is what came up:

a person with an exaggerated respect for high social position or wealth who seeks to associate with social superiors and dislikes people or activities regarded as lower-class.

a person who believes that their tastes in a particular area are superior to those of other people.

The Top 5 Snobbiest Towns In Louisiana:

5. DeRidder

4. Baton Rouge

3. Sulphur

2. Lafayette

1. Moss Bluff

Here are more towns that made the list:

South Lake Charles

New Orleans / Uptown New Orleans

Hammond

Amite

Northern Louisiana

Ragley

Starks

Westlake

Natchitoches

Jennings

Hackberry

Eunice

Iowa

The best comment of the thread award goes to Michael Godeaux:

