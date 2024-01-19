From Funny Name to Louisiana Mardi Gras Fame: The Story Behind Krewe De Wideload

In Lafayette, Louisiana, where Mardi Gras is as essential as gumbo, there's a Krewe that's been making waves for the better part of the last two decades. Krewe De Wideload, a name that might raise a few eyebrows, has an origin story as unique as its moniker. In a recent Facebook post, the Wideload gang took a trip down memory lane, giving us a glimpse into how they became one of the most anticipated Mardi Gras events in South Louisiana.

It all started back in Carencro, where a few local "podnahs," namely Blake Couvillion and the Benoit brothers, Lance and Brandon, decided to build a Mardi Gras float. But not just any float – they were aiming for the title of 'biggest float around'. Using the frame of an old mobile home, they and their buddies crafted a double-decker float so massive it could host a party of 70. Picture this: a float so big it needed a "Wideload" banner just to warn others on the road. And just like that, a name was born.

After enjoying a few years of parade fun in Carencro, someone had the bright idea: "Hey, why not throw a ball?" And so, the first Krewe De Wideload Mardi Gras ball came into being. It was a modest start in a small reception hall near Carencro, but everyone agreed it was a hit! Fast forward a couple of decades, and now the Krewe's ball is one of the hottest tickets in town, selling out the Cajundome Convention Center year after year.

Krewe De Wideload is not just about throwing the biggest party, though. They've been involved in various fundraisers and community events, showing their love for the region and its culture. They've come a long way from that giant float and small hall – now it's all about planning one of Acadiana's grandest Mardi Gras parties.

Their motto, "If ya ain't Wide, ya on da side," sums up their spirit perfectly. It's all about going big, having fun, and embracing the culture of our Mardi Gras.

