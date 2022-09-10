The Story Behind the Incredible Angel Trees of Bay St. Louis

If you've never seen or heard of The Angel Trees in Bay St. Louis, Ms, you might want to add this to your trip list.

The Angel Trees In Bay St. Louis, Ms

The Angel Trees, located on the first block of Demontluzin Avenue in Bay St. Louis, Ms are an incredible tribute to an amazing story of survival as Hurricane Katrina ripped through the Gulf Coast Mississippi area.

According to gulfcoat.org 'the “Demontluzin Avenue Angel' was used as a life raft by three Katrina survivors and their dog."

There are actually Angel Trees scattered throughout the Bay St. Louis area.

Two Angel Trees are located at Cedar Rest Cemetery on Second Street, one is located in front of Our Lady of the Gulf Church, and another is located near Century Hall.

Who were the three Hurricane Katrina survivors who clung to the tree?

From roadsideamerica.com -

"Doug Niolet, Kevin Guillory, and Nikki Moon survived the 40-foot-high storm surge of Hurricane Katrina by clinging to an oak tree. It died, and had to be cut down, but the three survivors had chainsaw artist Dayle Lewis carve its limbs into angels, then set them into concrete in a more visible spot only a few hundred feet from where the tree saved their lives, as a kind of dead tree sculpture."