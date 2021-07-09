The Suns Cruise To A Game 2 Victory

Game 2 of the NBA Finals was controlled handily by the Phoenix Suns. The Suns were on fire as they hit 20 threes, compared to the Bucks 9. Phoenix won the game 118-108.

Devin Booker was the high point man for the Suns with 31 points; however, the Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo was the leading scorer for the game with 42 points. He also had a historic 20 point 3rd quarter, the first since Michael Jordan in 1993. Giannis did everything he could to keep his team in the game. This loss came down to his supporting cast.

Speaking of the Bucks supporting cast. Khris Middleton scored a minuscule 11 points; however, he did contribute 8 assists and 6 rebounds. Jrue Holiday was not much better himself. Jrue shot 7-21 from the field, 1-3 from 3, and scored 17 points. The lack of scoring and defensive aggression from the Bucks backcourt was a major factor in the Bucks losing this game. Phoenix on the other hand received phenomenal play and production from multiple people on their team. Chris Paul scored 23 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds. Mikal Bridges had an NBA Playoff career-high 27 points, while Deandre Ayton added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Suns not only outshot the Bucks from 3, but they also shot better from the free-throw line. Milwaukee was an atrocious 65% compared to Phoenix's 85%. The Bucks did however win the turnover battle 9 to the Suns 13. Unfortunately for the Bucks that was not enough to get it done against the Suns. The Bucks now must battle against the odds. Teams down 2-0 in the NBA Finals have only come back to win 4 times. The last time we saw a team come back to beat the odds, was in 2016.

Game three of the series shifts to Milwaukee this Sunday at 7 pm central, as the Bucks fight for their NBA Finals lives!