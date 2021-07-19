Two Shows at the NBA Finals, the Game and Adele With Her New Boyfriend

Grammy-Award winner and pop megastar Adele hasn't given us a peek at her new album yet, but did she just give us a look at her new beau? Looks like she did!

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2021 NBA Finals may have given the world two shows on Saturday, the winning Bucks and the Suns and a side-court show featuring Adele and a handsome mask-wearing guy by her side. Everyone was talking about the two love birds.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Adele was sitting next to Rich Paul. Paul is LeBron James' agent. According to reports in the NewYorker.com, the two have been seeing a lot of each other over the past two months.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Neither Rich Paul nor Adele has confirmed the rumors. But Brian Windhorst, a sportswriter for ESPN.com, may have spilled the beans on Zach Lowe's podcast.