Two Shows at the NBA Finals, the Game and Adele With Her New Boyfriend
Grammy-Award winner and pop megastar Adele hasn't given us a peek at her new album yet, but did she just give us a look at her new beau? Looks like she did!
The 2021 NBA Finals may have given the world two shows on Saturday, the winning Bucks and the Suns and a side-court show featuring Adele and a handsome mask-wearing guy by her side. Everyone was talking about the two love birds.
Adele was sitting next to Rich Paul. Paul is LeBron James' agent. According to reports in the NewYorker.com, the two have been seeing a lot of each other over the past two months.
Neither Rich Paul nor Adele has confirmed the rumors. But Brian Windhorst, a sportswriter for ESPN.com, may have spilled the beans on Zach Lowe's podcast.
