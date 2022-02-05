The Unofficial Mating Call of Louisiana

Did you know Louisiana has an unofficial "mating call"? Come on now, sure you did. We live in a state that eats crawfish and has drive-thru daiquiri shops.

It's crawfish season in Louisiana and people are sucking heads in record numbers this year. The crawfish are nice and the parking lots of crawfish restaurants are full almost every night of the week.

On top of it being crawfish season, it is also Mardi Gras season in the state. Experts are predicting enormous crowds this Mardi Gras.

In addition, more frozen daiquiris are sold during Mardi Gras in the state of Louisiana than at any other time of the year. And Louisiana makes getting one as easy as getting a fast-food burger.

So what do you get when it's crawfish season, Mardi Gras time and hundreds of thousands of humans who are ready to get out of the house after a two-year pandemic? One hell of a party that includes alcohol, that's what!

Dr. Gia Tyson, head of hepatology and the Liver Center at Ochsner Baton Rouge, said Louisiana’s affinity for strong drinks is a big factor in the patients she treats.

Louisianans know too much partying is bad for you, but the truth of the matter is...most don't care one bit. There's a party before Lent, and participation in the highest is a must.

