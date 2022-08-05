The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.

A Very Hot Jobs Market

The July jobs report is in and it is a good one for those who are worried about the economy right now.

You can see my write-up of the jobs report here. But there are some interesting tidbits, and perhaps some cold water, to add to the report. In particular, it's worth noting that full-time jobs are going down while the number of people getting second jobs is way up.

Involuntary Part-Time Work: +303,000 to 3,924,000

Voluntary Part-Time Work: +501,000 to 21,103,000

Total Full-Time Work: -71,000 to 132,577,000

Total Part-Time Work: +384,000 to 25,824,000

Roughly 250,000 of the new jobs were in travel and hospitality, government, and the services industry.

Tech, finance and retail industries are still in trouble.

But the Biden administration is gladly taking credit. Some analysts are surprised to the point of worry. We'll see how it goes.

My friend Dan McLaughlin at National Review has more here.

Democrats Adopt "Don't Test, Don't Tell" Ahead of Reconciliation Vote

Democrat aides in the Senate are telling reporters that, in order to get the votes needed to pass the Manchin-Schumer "Inflation Reduction Act", they will simply not be testing for COVID-19. No, seriously.

"It's not an official mandate" to not test, but notice the hypocrisy here. Democrats are still insisting that we do more to fight COVID, go back to mitigation efforts, etc. Washington D.C. is mandating all children 12 and up have a vaccine before coming to school. But the Democrats in the Senate don't have to worry about the "public health crisis" that they have forced the rest of us to live under.

Democrats Won't Say If Joe Biden Should Run In 2024

attachment-attachment-biden-5 loading...

This, from Axios, is incredible.

Reality check: Some Democrats privately don't want Biden to run again, for three reasons: He's deeply unpopular. Many Americans associate him with inflation, high gas prices, entrenched COVID-19 and an inglorious end to the war in Afghanistan. Progressives want a move away from centrism and convention. Many Democratic voters want generational change. Biden was older when he took office than Ronald Reagan was when he left office. If re-elected, Biden would be 86 at the end of his second term.

Biden is so unpopular that members of his own party are dodging the question of whether or not he should run again in 2024. They looked at 42 relatively known Democrats. 18 have dodged the question. 22 have said Biden should run. 2 have said outright that he should not. Nearly half either say "No" or won't answer the question. That's a pretty big deal.

Headlines Of The Day

Inflation measure pits Cassidy, Kennedy, other Republicans against fragile Democratic coalition (The Advocate)

Proof vs. trust: Mayor Josh Guillory’s rehab absence leads to spat in Lafayette meeting (The Advertiser)

How Democrats' beefed-up IRS could hurt low-income Americans (Fox News)

Elon Musk predicts the US will have a 'mild recession' for 18 months (Insider)

DeSantis Sent Police to Remove Soros-Backed State Prosecutor Who Let Children Get Sex Surgeries Despite Law (RedState)

Tweet Of The Day