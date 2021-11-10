Highest Paying Jobs in Louisiana With and Without a Degree

What are the top-paying jobs in Louisiana with and without a degree? Let's take a look...

The job market has been turned inside out for the past couple of years due to the pandemic, but now, as things get back to normal more and more each day, you might be thinking of a new career path.

Whether you're thinking about a new job that doesn't require a degree or certification, or maybe you've decided to head back to school, taking a look at what jobs are paying well in Louisiana could help you with your decision.

Highest Paying Jobs In Louisiana

Zippia.com did the research and analyzed all of the data to find the highest-paying jobs for Louisianians with a degree in 2021.

Family Practitioner comes in at number one on the list for Louisiana.

Below are Zippia.com's top 10 including average salary.

1. Family Practitioner - $163,062



2. Industrial Truck Driver - $155,716

3. Owner/Operator - $149,096



4. Engineering And Operations Director - $139,071



5. Emergency Medicine Specialist - $138,191



6. Public Health Dentist - $136,549

7. Operator And Truck Driver - $135,903



8. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist - $133,753



9. Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer - $131,221



10. Director Of Engineering, Quality & Program Management - $129,332



Highest Paying Jobs In Without A Degree

Obviously, the jobs listed above require degrees, but what are the highest paying jobs that don't require a degree?

USANews.com has recently compiled its list of the top-paying jobs that don't require a degree.

Maybe one of these jobs is exactly what you've been looking for!

1. Insulation Contractors - $44,180

2. Glazier (Cutting and Installing Glass) - $44,630



3. Cement Mason and Concrete Finisher - $44,810



4. Solar Photovoltaic Installer - $44,890



5. Choreographer - $46,330



6. Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurse - $47,480



7. Surgical Technologist - $48,300



8. Carpenter - $48,330

9. Real Estate Agent - $48,930



10. Equipment Operator - $48,980

As you can see above, either with a degree, certification, or license, there are certainly quite a few career opportunities throughout Louisiana that could set you on a new path in life.

Best of luck to you!

