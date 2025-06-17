LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A brand-new shopping option has arrived for Lafayette residents with the opening of a Dollar General Market on Mills Street. Located at 2306 Mills Street, this upgraded store format includes an expanded selection of fresh produce, meats, and grocery essentials — all with the same affordable prices Dollar General customers have come to expect.

The grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 21, at 8 a.m., and early birds will be rewarded. The first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 gift card, and the first 100 customers will take home a complimentary DG tote bag.

“We are excited to provide Lafayette residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our new location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Store Development at Dollar General.

Boost to Local Economy

The new store isn’t just a place to shop — it’s a local job creator. Dollar General expects the store to employ 10 to 15 people, contributing to the area’s economic growth through wages, tax revenue, and increased foot traffic. Interested job seekers can apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

Employees will also have access to competitive benefits, including:

Day-one telemedicine

Health insurance and retirement plans

Tuition reimbursement

Paid parental leave and adoption assistance

Literacy Grants Available for Local Schools and Nonprofits

As part of its mission to serve communities, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation offers grant opportunities to schools, libraries, and nonprofits within 15 miles of the new Lafayette location. Since 1993, the foundation has awarded over $271 million in grants, helping more than 23 million individuals advance their literacy and education goals.

More information can be found at www.dgliteracy.com.

Store Info

The DG Market’s regular operating hours can be found on the Dollar General mobile app. Shoppers can expect a variety of trusted national brands like:

Coca-Cola

General Mills

Hershey

Nestlé

Procter & Gamble

… and many more.