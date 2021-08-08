The World’s Steepest Dive Coaster Being Built in Texas at Six Flags

This is what my anxious nightmares are made of. My heart just skipped a beat looking at this picture. Who in their right mind would get on this? Why am I hyperventilating just thinking about a ride on this monstrosity?

The name picked out for this roller-coaster is fitting, it's called Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio will be the theme park with the world's steepest dive coaster. According to Sixflags.com thrill-seekers, will enjoy the world’s steepest dive roller coaster. How did they describe the ride? "This exhilarating new thrill ride features three sleek 21-passenger trains, 2,501 feet of soaring track, a thrilling face-first Cliffhanger hold prior to a beyond-vertical 95-degree first drop, multiple inversions, extreme airtime, and an immersive steampunk story starring Dr. Diabolical and her plot to harvest adrenaline and fear.“ Yeah, that is a hard no for me. However, this is the perfect coaster for that adrenaline junkie.

Keep in mind as riders approach the first drop, riders will also be momentarily suspended face-down before that 150-foot drop.

Want to experience the ride for yourself? Well, you can actually see the ride from the rider's point of view. That drop gave me anxiety even though I knew it wasn't on the roller coaster. Check out the video below.

Would you make a trip to San Antonio to ride this dive coaster?

If you were hoping to make your way to enjoy Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, you'll have to wait until 2022 when the coaster is scheduled to open.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

All Buc-ee's Within 250 Miles of Shreveport