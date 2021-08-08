The World’s Steepest Dive Coaster Being Built in Texas at Six Flags
This is what my anxious nightmares are made of. My heart just skipped a beat looking at this picture. Who in their right mind would get on this? Why am I hyperventilating just thinking about a ride on this monstrosity?
The name picked out for this roller-coaster is fitting, it's called Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger.
Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio will be the theme park with the world's steepest dive coaster. According to Sixflags.com thrill-seekers, will enjoy the world’s steepest dive roller coaster. How did they describe the ride? "This exhilarating new thrill ride features three sleek 21-passenger trains, 2,501 feet of soaring track, a thrilling face-first Cliffhanger hold prior to a beyond-vertical 95-degree first drop, multiple inversions, extreme airtime, and an immersive steampunk story starring Dr. Diabolical and her plot to harvest adrenaline and fear.“ Yeah, that is a hard no for me. However, this is the perfect coaster for that adrenaline junkie.
Keep in mind as riders approach the first drop, riders will also be momentarily suspended face-down before that 150-foot drop.
Want to experience the ride for yourself? Well, you can actually see the ride from the rider's point of view. That drop gave me anxiety even though I knew it wasn't on the roller coaster. Check out the video below.
Would you make a trip to San Antonio to ride this dive coaster?