Would you eat two meals a day at a theme park if it only costs you $150 a year? What if I told you could do this and save money to help pay off debt, buy a house, and get married.

That is exactly what one California man named Dylan did. As an intern Dylan realized that he was working close enough to Six Flags Magic Mountain that he could eat his meals there if he wanted to. When he noticed that the premium season dining pass includes parking and two meals a day as well as unlimited, year-round access to the park he was sold.

The 33-year-old rollercoaster enthusiast said, “You can pay around $150 for unlimited, year-round access to Six Flags, which includes parking and two meals a day. If you time it right, you could eat both lunch and dinner there every day.”

The premium season dining pass that is offered on Six Flags Magic Mountain’s website says it allows visitors to enjoy lunch and dinner items, as well as a snack and unlimited drinks during each visit. The deal is priced at $109.99 plus tax.

“One of my co-workers said she spent $1,500 a month on eating out. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not going down that road!’ ” said Dylan, who works as an electrical engineer. He’s eaten an estimated 2,000 meals at around 50 cents per sitting at Six Flags for the past seven years.

Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images

Dylan doesn’t believe that he ever went to the grocery store during the first year that he participated in this “eating plan.” He would go over to the park on his lunch break, eat then head back to work, He would then stop back into the park for dinner on his way back home for the night.

All the while he was able to save his hard-earned money.

Dylan did say that while he was happy that he was able to save money so that he could pay off his student loans and save for the future the only downside to eating at the theme park was the lack of nutrition he was receiving.

“The first year, the menu was kind of lame — all you could get was a burger and fries, or a pizza and breadsticks, or this pathetic sandwich and a refillable soda cup,” he said. “It wasn’t healthy at all, which was rough.”

Since then Six Flags has spent a lot of time updating its menu and providing healthier meal options to its guests.

Dylan met his wife six years ago so he has scaled back on eating his meals at the theme park. He said that his wife is not as big of a rollercoaster fanatic as he is so he tries to eat three to four meals during the week at the park now.

“My wife moved in and I stopped doing dinners and weekends, too, since she’s not as big into roller coasters as I am,” Dylan said.

He did say that he is not giving up his eating plan though. The couple just bought a house in town so they are not going anywhere for a while.

Of course, Twitter did not disappoint with some amazing reactions to this man's life choices.

