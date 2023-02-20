The Young Pelicans Shine at NBA All Star Weekend

The New Orleans Pelicans' young core is something that has taken the league by notice. Everyone knows that this team will be great one day it's just when. During NBA All-Star weekend the young Pelicans shined.

The success of the Pelicans began with Jose Alvarado during the Rising Stars tournament. This year the NBA did a round-robin-esque tournament where four teams competed and two entered the finals for the prize. Alvarado battled his teammate Trey Murphy in game 1 who had a big weekend himself. Alvarado scored 13 points to lead the team to the finals. And in the finals, he added another 5 points and hit the 3-point game-winner to get the team to the target score of 25.

Alvarado shined for the Pelicans as he won the Rising Stars MVP award.

One would think the Rising Stars game would be the end of the Pelicans' success this weekend, but Trey Murphy had other plans.

2023 NBA All Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) loading...

Murphy competed in the NBA dunk contest and made it all the way to the finals and lost due to Mac McClung getting a higher score on his dunks. Some people felt Murphy was robbed but no matter what everyone recognized that Murphy is a special talent.

This was a big showing for the Pelicans over NBA All-Star weekend. Now it's time to get Zion Williamson healthy so they can make a deep run in the Playoffs. This team has the talent to compete for a championship they just need to get healthy.