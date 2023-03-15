LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - If you own a dog, you probably do everything possible to keep your fur friend in tip-top shape. Dogs, just like any other pet, are part of the family.

In the last twenty years, the options for feeding our pets, have become enormous. It's beautiful to have so many choices for our dogs, especially if they have a particular medical condition or if the breed tends to develop the issue over time.

Suppose you have a dog with a particular medical condition like my dog Marlie has. In that case, your pet might have to take supplements for arthritis or even a vitamin supplement if your veterinarian prescribes it. My dog Marlie has to take medicines to prevent seizures, and she has to take prescription dog food to prevent bladder issues.

The latest dog food recall deals with vitamin D. Most humans have vitamin D deficiency, so we take supplements, but too much can harm you. And that's the same with our dogs. If an accident in production leads to too much vitamin D in a dog's food for the safety of our pups, we need to throw it away.

Too much vitamin D can make your dog sick including creating kidney issues in your pet.

The following is the official information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

The latest dog recall is an expansion of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental Dry Dog food. This is an expansion of a voluntary recall. In February, officials started to recall some of the other lots of this same food.

If you have a bag of this food, Purina is asking you to throw it away, but make sure to bag it up well before putting it in your trash can. They don't want any animals in the wild getting the food either.