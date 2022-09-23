These Lafayette Intersections Need a Roundabout

One of the most controversial words when it comes to traffic in Lafayette Parish - roundabouts.

Personally, I love them. They keep traffic continuously flowing and can take some of the frustration out of stop-and-go traffic - like the abundance of red lights that continuously stop drivers every day on Ambassador Caffery Parkway. I live in the "Land of the Roundabouts" - I mean, Youngsville - where their city government and its constituents have fully embraced the big traffic circles.

Other people don't feel the same way that I do. I find that's because of their frustration with people who don't know how to use them properly. Roundabouts are not meant for vehicles in one line of traffic to hog the circle while vehicles in the line of traffic hoping to crossover sit and wait for a long time to get in to the circle.

We asked our listeners which traffic intersections need a roundabout.

We were given some great answers. Some of these are intersections I do not often travel on but can see the need for a roundabout. Many of these intersections could very much benefit from a roundabout while other intersections listed below might not be realistic intersections for a roundabout installation.

Just don't find yourself getting stuck in the loop like Chevy Chase did in European Vacation.

Here are the answers we received.