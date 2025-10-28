THIBODEAUX, LA (KPEL) — An elderly Thibodaux man is facing serious criminal charges after an investigation uncovered child sexual abuse material in his possession.

According to the Attorney General's Office, 79-year-old Roy J. Molaison was arrested on October 23rd after officials found child sexual abuse material involving children under the age of 13 on his computer.

The arrest was prompted after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to Molaison.

Following the tip, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation's Cyber Crime Unit, in collaboration with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, took Molaison into custody.

Now Molaison faces one count of violating Louisiana Revised Statute 14:81.1E(5)(a) and was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

The penalties increase when the child material involves children under 13. If convicted, he could serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years.

Molaison's bond has been set at $25,000 according to the Attorney General's Office.

