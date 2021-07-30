Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend July 30-August 1

It's a huge weekend of events in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. One of the biggest festivals is going down this weekend in Lake Charles and several businesses and restaurants will have live music in the area too.

First off is the 2021 Marshland festival which is taking place starting tonight and runs through Saturday night at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The lineup is:

Friday, July 30th

5:00pm --Caden Gillard

6:00pm -- Casey Peveto

7:30pm -- Greg Blanchard

9:00pm -- Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition

10:30pm -- Wayne Toups

Saturday, July 31st

10:00am --John Dale Hebert

11:30am -- Charlie Wayne

12:30pm -- Steel Shot

2:00pm -- Johnny Jimenez

3:30pm -- Louisiana Express

5:00pm -- Waters Edge

6:30pm -- Parish County Line

8:00pm -- Dustin Sonnier

9:00pm -- Ronnie Milsap

10:30pm --Jamie Bergeron

K'Bons on the corner of Highway 397 and East McNeese street in Lake Charles will have Alfred Doucet Friday night and Jerad Bridges Saturday night. Both artists will play from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

Brad Brinkley (Photo provided by Bouboyzentertainemtn)

Mary's lounge on East Broad Street in Lake Charles will have their Sunday Funday featuring Brad Brinkley and Comfort Zone from 5:00 pm until.

The Golden Nugget Lake Charles will have Air Supply Friday night

Getty Images

and Brian McKnight on Saturday night in the Grand Event Center.

Getty Images for SiriusXM

Chasers on the corner of Lake Street and University Drive in Lake Charles will have Tyler Joseph playing Saturday night from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

No matter what your plans are, have fun doing it and enjoy the weekend.