Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend March 18-20

It's the middle of March and we just celebrated St. Patrick's day but there are still a bunch of great events going on in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana this weekend.

There will be live music all over the place plus concerts and other great events to go out and enjoy in the area as mother nature has drummed up a beautiful weekend for us.

We have done the leg work for you and have compiled this list of things to do this weekend in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. Check these out.

Photo provided by Johnny Jimenez Photo provided by Johnny Jimenez loading...

Johnny Jimenez will be live Friday night at Vals Lounge located at 3008 Kirkman Street in Lake Charles with his band. The band starts at 8:00 pm.

K-Bon's Cajun restaurant located at 4865 Hwy 397 has live music all weekend. Friday night they will have April Provost and John Ruiz Jr on Saturday night. Both artists play from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Granted permission for use by Chester "CJ Daigle Granted permission for use by Chester "CJ Daigle loading...

Live At The Lake Front takes place in downtown Lake Charles on the Civic Center grounds at the pavilion starting at 6:00 pm. Friday night's show features the St. Louis Catholic High School Show Choir, then Swampland String Band, Red Dirt Revue, and Headlined by Jarvis Jacob & the Gents.

Blaine Roy Photo provided by Blaine Roy loading...

Beauxdines' located at 3013 Ryan Street in Lake Charles will have Blaine Roy Friday night and Doc Wilder Saturday night live in concert. Both artists play from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Accordion Accordion (Photo by TSM/C Fruge) loading...

Gerard Delafose & The Zydeco Gators will be live at Rikenjaks located on Ryan Street in Lake Charles. The band starts at 9:00 pm.

1964: ''Beatlemania' SWEEPS U.S.' William Lovelace // Getty Images loading...

It Was 50 Years Ago Today – A Tribute to The Beatles takes place Saturday night at the Golden Nugget's Grand Event Center in Lake Charles starting at 8:00 pm.

Chris Miller (Photo provided by Chris Miller) Chris Miller (Photo provided by Chris Miller) loading...

Chris Miller & Bayou Roots will be live at Loggerheads located at 3748 Hwy 3059 (Old Town Road) in Lake Charles. The band will be performing live on Saturday night starting at 7:00 pm.

Ronnie Boy Fruge live in the Backyard at Paul's Rib Shack located on Nelson Road in Lake Charles on Saturday night starting at 6:00 pm.