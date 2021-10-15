Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 15-17

The weekend is upon us and after this week, I know you're looking to get out and do something fun. The good news for you is we have done the research for you and have a list of things to do this weekend in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.

Beauxdines is located at 3013 Ryan Street will have Kaleb Oliver on Friday night and Jerad Bridges on Saturday night. Both artists play from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Photo provided by Johnny Jimenez

Johnny Jimenez will be playing Friday night at the Stadium Club in Deridder, Louisiana Friday night starting at 7:00 pm. Saturday night, Johnny will be live at the Rodair Bar & Grill in Port Arthur, Texas starting at 7:00 pm.

The Golden Nugget in Lake Charles will have the rock band STYX Friday night starting at 8:30 pm and they will have Melissa Ethridge Saturday night starting at 8:00 pm. Both artists will be playing at the Grand Event Center at the casino.

K-Bon's on the corner of Hwy.397 and East McNeese Street in East Lake Charles will have JP Primeaux tonight and Robin and the Sugar Bees Saturday night. Both artists play from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

The Spot which is located on Common Street In Lake Charles across from Walkon's in Lake Charles will have Rusty James on Friday night and Karaoke on Sunday evening.

Movies Under The Stars is Friday night at the Mallard Junction Park located at 599 August Street in Lake Charles. The movie will be Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed and starts at 6:30 pm and it's free to go.

Marc Broussard (Getty Images)

The "This Is Home Festival" is Saturday, October 16th, and will be located in downtown Lake Charles in front of the historic City hall on Ryan Street. Here is the lineup:

12:00 pm --Young Band Nation

1:30 pm ----Raw Dogs

2:45 pm -- Three Sheets

4:00 pm --- Jarvis Jacob & The Southern Gents

5:15 pm --- Louisiana Kingfish

7:00 pm --- Marc Broussard