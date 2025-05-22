Third Arrest Made for Helping One of Five Escaped Inmates Still on the Run

NEW ORLEANS, La. – According to Louisiana State Police, a third individual has been arrested for allegedly assisting one of the fugitives who escaped from the Orleans Justice Center on May 16, 2025.

Authorities say 59-year-old Connie Weeden of Slidell was taken into custody after an investigation revealed she had been in phone contact with escapee Jermaine Donald, both before and after the mass jailbreak. Donald remains one of five inmates still on the run.

Investigators say that after the escape, Weeden transferred cash to Donald via a cell phone app, aiding his attempt to stay hidden. She was arrested in Slidell and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on one felony count of Accessory After the Fact (LRS 14:25).

Law Enforcement Sends Strong Message

Weeden is now the third person charged for aiding escapees since the jailbreak occurred. Earlier this week, two women—Cortnie Harris of New Orleans and Corvanntay Baptiste of Slidell—Weedenand accused of providing support and transportation to other fugitives.

Under Louisiana law, anyone convicted of accessory after the fact faces up to five years in prison, a $500 fine, or both.

“Harboring fugitives threatens the safety of our communities and will not be tolerated,” officials stated. “Those who choose to assist or conceal these individuals are violating the law and will be held accountable.”

Five Fugitives Still at Large

As of May 22, five of the ten escapees have been captured, while the manhunt continues for:

Derrick Groves

Jermaine Donald

Antoine Massey

Leo Tate

Lenton Vanburen

Authorities remind the public that these individuals are considered armed and dangerous.

Rewards for Information

A combined reward of up to $20,000 per fugitive is being offered for tips leading to their arrest:

$5,000 from Crime Stoppers GNO

$5,000 from ATF

$10,000 from the FBI

Anyone with information is urged to report anonymously through:

LSP.org – Suspicious Activity Link

LSP Fusion Center

Crime Stoppers GNO

FBI Hotline

Law enforcement says the search will continue until every last fugitive is found and anyone aiding them is brought to justice.