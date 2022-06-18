This Completely Glass Front Camp in Louisiana is Your Perfect Staycation Getaway

If you were looking for the perfect hideout in the middle of the "Sportsman's Paradise," this might be the spot.

This unique property in Ponchatoula, LA caught my eye on the timeline thanks to its complete glass front facade. When I clicked through, I found out that this Fletcher Isle home comes fully furnished—and the best part is that "everything stays."

Located along the Tangipahoa River, this could be an ideal camp for someone looking for a quick getaway. Surrounded by trees, the floor-to-ceiling windows on the front of the house make you feel immersed in the nature that surrounds you.

Could you imagine making this a short-term rental investment?

The floor plan is wide open featuring a gas fireplace in the main living area. There is a kitchen island with copper countertops and butcher block materials that are perfect for whatever meals you plan to prepare in this cozy space.

There is no bad sight line in this spot, but if you head upstairs there is one more view that may be second to none—especially for those who like to wake up with the sun.

The single-loft bedroom is the perfect place to rest your head after a day fishing on the river or playing games on the beautiful porch areas that flank this super cool hideaway.

There is also a primary bedroom under the loft space with walk-in closets and an en suite bathroom that can be accessed from the main living area.

Like I said earlier, the gaming areas are clutch, and offer more amazing views that let more than enough natural light pour through.

The large observation deck (only steps away from the river) is a major selling point but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

This home also features spray foam insulation underneath the living area, spacious porches and deck space, an outdoor shower, a fire pit for group hangouts or intimate kickbacks, and a playset for any kids looking to burn off energy

The description says everything is "turnkey" and it seems like a sale may be pending—but it's never too late to throw your hat in the ring on this beautiful hideout in Ponchatoula, LA.

Check out more details here.