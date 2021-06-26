Believe it or not, it's less than three months until LSU kicks off its 2021 college football season. In fact, three months from now the Tigers will already be three games into their new campaign, having played UCLA in Los Angeles (Sept 4) and hosted McNeese St. (Sept. 11) and mid-major powerhouse Central Michigan (Sept. 18).

And as any bleed-purple-and-gold fan will tell you, expectations - and pressures - are high for the Tigers to bounce back from last season's abbreviated 5-5 season.

And of course, the number one question on the minds of almost everyone in the state is, "Who will be the #1 signal caller this fall?" Well, here's what Death Valley Voice has to say:

"With TJ Finley off to Auburn, the battle is essentially between redshirt senior Myles Brennan and sophomore Max Johnson. Brennan was the starter to begin the 2020 season, but an abdomen injury sidelined him, forcing Ed Orgeron to turn to Finley and Johnson to lead the offense.

True freshman Garrett Nussmeier has been impressive so far, but it’s extremely unlikely that he’ll leap-frog Brennan and Johnson on the depth chart before the start of the season."

But Sportsnaut seems to think that, even with questions at QB, last year's disaster was an anomaly:

"It’s not the easiest schedule for LSU this coming season, and the quarterback situation is still up in the air. However, expectations are always high in Baton Rouge, and there’s enough talent and experience on this roster to make a real push for the College Football Playoff."

So, what better way to fire up the faithful that with the first LSU "hype video" of the season? If the Tigers winning tradition and one of the most state-of-the-art facilities in the game count for anything, the 2021 squad starts with at least a 14 point leg up on every opponent.

Bizarre Sports You Might Want to Watch