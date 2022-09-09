This Tweet From Jimmy Graham Has Saints Fans Thinking He Might Return to New Orleans

A tweet from former Saints tight end Jimmy Graham has some Black & Gold fans speculating a return to New Orleans.

In what feels like a lifetime ago, Graham was drafted by the Saints in 2010—playing five seasons in New Orleans before being traded to Seattle for center Max Unger. During his time in the Big Easy, Graham put up spectacular numbers and quickly became a fan favorite.

San Francisco 49ers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

Before fast, athletic tight ends like George Kittle and Travis Kelce became the norm, Jimmy Graham was arguably the mold for the modern-day NFL tight end that is now used for more than just blocking and the occasional check-down grab.

Playing only one year of football at Miami before being drafted by the Saints, Graham's basketball skills played a huge role in his athletic ability on the field, making his first Pro Bowl appearance and being selected as an All-Pro in only his second season in the NFL where he hauled in 99 catches for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Graham set numerous records and had plenty of firsts during his time in New Orleans and many fans were upset when he was dealt to the Seahawks; where he continued to put up impressive numbers.

The 6'7 tight end has bounced around with other teams after leaving Seattle, putting in work with both the Packers and, most recently, the Bears—but currently, the 35-year-old is a free agent.

Earlier today, Graham's response to a tweet from Nick Underhill regarding a jersey number swap by wide receiver Jarvis Landry sounded off the Who Dat Nation rumor mill.

Graham famously wore No. 80 during his time in New Orleans, so many took this as some type of sign that the tight end may be eyeing a reunion with the Saints.

Of course, many were quick to point out that the Saints wouldn't be getting the unstoppable Jimmy Graham from a decade ago.

But some argued that he would be a better option than current Saints tight ends Adam Trautman and Taysom Hill.

Of course, Black & Gold fans lit up Twitter with speculation of a Graham coming back to NOLA to make a run at the Super Bowl with the Saints.

Even fans that knew Graham would be a shell of his former self were open to a return to New Orleans.

Others were just pissed that Jarvis Landry changed his number two days before the regular season started in Atlanta.

Could it happen? For what it's worth, Pete Carmichael was the mastermind behind his first stint in New Orleans along with former Saints head coach Sean Payton, so it's not the craziest idea in the world.

Graham hasn't mentioned anything since his curious reply to Nick Underhill, so we'll keep an eye on No. 80 as the Saints get ready to start the season this Sunday vs. the rival Falcons.

What would you think about a Jimmy Graham-New Orleans Saints reunion?

Either way, let #GrahamWatch begin.