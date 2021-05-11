This Water Park Could Be Louisiana’s Best Kept Summer Secret [Pictures]

With the Summertime heat in South Louisiana, water parks are a great way to stay cool and have a ton of family fun. You'd think by now we'd have a lot more of them than we do, right? As I just found out, maybe we actually do have more water parks than we realize. I just came across this water park I didn't know existed. It looks incredible, and it's only an hour away.

Located in Baton Rouge, BREC's Liberty Lagoon could be South Louisiana's best-kept Summer secret. At Liberty Lagoon, you'll find water slides over 200 feet, lazy rivers, splash pads, a surfing simulator, and much, much more.

Some other fantastic things the park offers are things like aqua Zumba, water aerobics, paddleboard yoga, and kayaking classes. How awesome is that?

They also a have kid's movie night during the Summer as well.

They even have a night at the end of summer where they throw a "Pool Pawty" where you can bring your lil fur babies to play in the splash pools.

Where is BREC's Liberty Lagoon?

Liberty Lagoon is located at 111 Lobdell Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. You can get more information like hours of operation, prices, and schedule of events from their website libertylagoon.com.

Google Maps loading...

From libertylagoon.com -

"We proudly opened our water park in the summer of 2011 and delighted in the opportunity to bring a high-quality water park to the people of East Baton Rouge parish through the BREC Parks and Recreation system. Today, we have expanded our park offering additional amenities such as our celebrated Shockwave and additional tube slides."

Now that things are finally beginning to open back up, seems like BREC's Liberty Lagoon might be a Summer "Must Do"!

Do you enjoy BREC's Liberty Lagoon? Do you want to help make your community aware of all that BREC offers? Would you... Posted by BREC's Liberty Lagoon on Wednesday, June 8, 2016