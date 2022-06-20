A local outdoor attraction has announced that they will not be operating in their normal capacity for the 2022 season. Although wakeboard-lovers may be saddened by the move, campers will soon have a new opportunity to set up shop in the Lafayette area.

Cable X Cables Lafayette loading...

A few weeks ago, we heard from the family owned and operated @cajun_x_cables on Instagram. Their plan was to open the water-sport attraction to riders on July 1, 2022.

The team was hard at work preparing for their summer season after unfortunately having to delay the original opening date.

Now, it seems as though the business chosen to pivot their operations for the remainder of 2022.

Cajun X Cables in Lafayette Operating as Campground for 2022

According to their latest post, 'Cajun X Cables' will now be operating as a campground. They will be open all year long and can host RV's and campers along with tent-sites for those looking to enjoy an outdoor experience.

More details on booking camper and RV spots will soon be available on the business' website.

Water Parks Louisiana YouTube Via Phillip Smith loading...

I've personally worked with the team at 'Cajun X Cables' in the past and know that this family-operated business is all about providing a quality and fun experience for their guests. I have no doubts that even without the cable park being open, spending a weekend at this Lafayette attraction will still be a really fun time.

Best of luck to the team at 'Cajun X Cables' with their new operation as a camp ground!