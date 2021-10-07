Mayor-President Guillory Removes Lafayette Police Chief Glover From Office, Interim Chief Named

A press release from the Lafayette Consolidated Government notes that Mayor-President Josh Guillory has relieved Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover of his duties after less than a year of service. Guillory named Sergeant Wayne Griffin as Interim Police Chief.

KATC-TV3

Glover was named Lafayette Police Chief on December 23, 2020 after coming out of retirement from being Dallas Deputy Chief.

Interim Police Chief Sergeant Wayne Griffin was one of the finalists in the prior search for a new Lafayette Police Chief. Griffin is a 19-year veteran of the Lafayette Police Department, serving as a SWAT commander amongst other assignments. Griffin also served a four-year term in the United States Marine Corps.