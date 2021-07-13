Thousands of Small Fish Are Dropped From Plane Into Lakes [VIDEO]

Utah Division of Wildlife

How crazy is this?

Watch as small fish, less than a year old, are dropped from a plane and relocated into isolated lakes in Utah.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources posted this video showing how they load the plane with small fish, then drop them into lakes that need to be re-stocked.

Utah DivisIon of Wildlife Resources FB

The fish are very small so when they are released from the plane, they simply flutter down towards the pond.

I would like to think that all of the fish survive, but I am no expert when it comes to relocating fish from above.

The agency says that up to 35,000 small fish can be dropped in one trip and that the plane carrying them holds hundreds of pounds of water.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the chance of survival when restocking ponds from the air increases due to the efficiency and time the fish are in the tank. Thus, maintaining their oxygen levels is easier via tanks on a plane.

I should note here that the lakes being stocked here are high in elevation, thus making it difficult for the agency to reach the body of water using a vehicle or off-road vehicle.

Still, this is a wild tactic to restocking these lakes.

 

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Filed Under: fish
Categories: National News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top