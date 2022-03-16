We all have nightmares from time to time throughout our lives. Often strange, terrifying creatures show up but thankfully, they're not real, right? Wrong...

One Year Anniversary Of BP Oil Spill Approaches Mario Tama, Getty Images loading...

The other day, while researching Louisiana beaches and State Parks, Fourchon Beach began popping up as a fun place to check out. Having never been there, I quickly searched on Facebook to hopefully see pictures of the beach.

While casually scrolling through pictures of Fourchon Beach, suddenly something popped up on the screen that made me instantly push away and scream "WHAT THE...?!?"

What I was seeing was a creature straight out of the movie "Alien" with a twist of "Hellraiser" sprinkled with a dash of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" on steroids.

How could what I was seeing Cory Sayers holding be living on the same planet as me?

Notice the angry veins on the monster's head.

I'm not sure exactly how far offshore Sayers was when this picture was taken, but it's not far enough.

Clearly, this living nightmare of a fish knows they're far away enough from shore to where no one will hear Sayer's scream as his face gets eaten.

The best comment on the photo was the question "Did he throw it back?"

Giant Eel Gulf of Mexico Cory Sayers Via Facebook loading...

I'm no eel expert, but from what I can tell looking around the internet, this is possibly a wolf eel.

Giant moray eels can grow close to 10 feet long and weigh over 40lbs.

From Wikipedia.com -

"They possess powerful jaws with which they crush their prey: canine teeth in the front and molars in the posterior portion of the mouth.

The lifespan of this species is about 25 years."

Folks who are in the fishing industry or work offshore see these nightmares often, but the rest of us only see them in our most terrifying of nightmares.