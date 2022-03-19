Three Different Shootings Across Acadiana Last Night

Local police departments are reporting a total of three separate shooting incidents across Acadiana last night or in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Below are the details for each.

Lafayette Shooting

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a convenience store in the 800 block of North University Avenue around 2:26 am.

Once officers arrived, they noticed that a parked vehicle had damage due to gunshots. During the investigation, it was learned that multiple males were involved in an altercation which lead to several gunshots being fired.

Lafayette Police Information Officer, Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, said that no injuries occurred and the investigation is ongoing.

Abbeville Shooting

On Friday evening, there was a shooting on Clover Street in Abbeville which left one person in the hospital.

According to Abbeville Police, the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police are still working the scene as it is an active investigation and they will release more information as it becomes available.

Opelousas Shooting

A Friday night shooting in Opelousas has one man in the hospital.

According to Opelousas Police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of W. Park Ave. One male had a significant gunshot wound to his upper arm. The man remains in the hospital.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle or suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing and information will be released at it becomes available.