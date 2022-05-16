Three Juvenile Escapees & Guard Captured at Texas Motel

At around 3 o'clock Saturday morning three teenagers were helped by a guard at the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta to escape.

A search was kicked into full gear, and the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office says all four were nabbed at a Texas Motel.

Officials from Texas happened to notice the vehicle. They surveilled the car for hours, and when the three juveniles, 15-year-old Jeremiah Durham, 17-year-old Na'varaya Lane, and 17-year-old Tyjuan Lafitte emerged to get in the car they were arrested.

Also arrested was guard Victoria Tune, who authorities say helped the three young men to espcape. They also arrested a family member of one of the three teens who assisted in their plan to flee.

They were arrested just after midnight on Sunday, May 15th.

Wanted are Lafitte Lane Durham and Tune State Police Graphic loading...

The following is why the three were being held at the facility:

Jeremiah Durham was incarcerated for Armed robbery

Na'varaya Lane is in the facility for Attempted-second-degree murder

Tyjuan Lafitte is incarcerated for Attempted-first-degree murder

They all will be extradited back to Louisiana. Tune will face three counts of accessory to simple escape.

