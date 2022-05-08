Three Louisiana Tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions Big Winners

Louisiana lottery players who play Powerball and Mega Millions had what could be called a profitable weekend. Two tickets sold in the state for Friday's Mega Millions game are worth $10,000 each. And, a ticket sold for last night's ( Saturday, May 7, 2022) drawing is valued at $100,000 this morning. And those are just the big wins.

Let's see if your ticket was a winner. First things, first let's check out the Mega Millions drawing from last Friday night.

The top prize in that drawing was $70 million even. This isn't bad especially when you consider the game had two jackpot winners in a row back in April. So, the money has recovered nicely. However, no tickets sold for the game matched the numbers necessary to claim the top prize this week.

The numbers that were drawn for Mega Millions on May 6, 2022, were:

16 21 33 52 70 Megaball 10 Megaplier x2

Across the country, 19 tickets sold for that drawing matched the numbers necessary to claim a $10,000 prize. Two of those tickets were sold in Louisiana. If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Port Allen at Super Lucky Louie's Fuel Stop on US 190 then you could be holding a potential big winner.

Or if you purchased your Mega Millions ticket for last Friday night at Chips to Go #3 on Highland Road in Baton Rouge then you might have the other $10,000 winner. This double-whammy win was the first big win in the Mega Millions game since there was a $30,000 winning ticket sold in Rayne back in March.

Now, about the Powerball drawing that big money winner that was sold in Louisiana for last night's drawing ( May 7 2022). If you didn't see the drawing, here's how the ping pong balls dropped.

If you didn't catch the numbers that were drawn, they were:

04 05 06 28 67 Powerball 10 Powerplay x2

According to the Powerball website, no tickets sold for the May 7th drawing matched the numbers necessary to claim the game's $51.7 million top prize. A ticket sold in Georgia did match enough numbers to win $1 million dollars.

Here in Louisiana, there were 10 tickets sold that are worth $200 this morning and 11 that are worth $100. But you probably want to know more about the $100,000 winner, right?

That ticket was sold in Baton Rouge. So, all three winners this weekend were from the state capitol area. If you purchased a Powerball ticket at Speedy Mart on South Harrells Ferry Road then you will most certainly want to take a look at those numbers on your ticket.

The next drawing in the Powerball game will be Monday night. The estimated jackpot will be $59 million. The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday night. The top prize in that drawing is estimated to be $86 million. Remember, if you choose to play, please play responsibly.