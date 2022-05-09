Three Men Injured In Reported Gas Explosion In Webster Parish

Get our free mobile app

An explosion in Webster Parish has reportedly injured three men. KTBS reports the explosion happened at a "propane gas location" in Cotton Valley.

The explosion reportedly happened after 11am Monday morning. According to the KTBS report, the explosion happened off Old Highway 7 at a property owned by Aeropress, just south of Cotton Valley in Webster Parish.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker tells KTBS that three men were seriously injured in the explosion. Two of the men were so severely burned, they were transported to Ochsner LSU Health by air. While the third man was able to be transported by ambulance.

The Sheriff added that first responders had secured the explosion area, and there is no existing threat to the area community.

Just a few weeks ago a similar story occurred at Barksdale Air Force Base. During that incident, two men, Adam Purland of Stonewall and Clay Moock of Haughton were injured in the explosion on the base. Both men remain hospitalized with burns over 98% of their bodies. The two men work for Energy Transfer LP.

No details are available at this time on the condition of the three men who were injured in the Cotton Valley explosion.