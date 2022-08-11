Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000

Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too.

The Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins page confirms a South Louisiana sold ticket for the August 10th Powerball drawing is worth $100,000 this morning. And two Easy 5 tickets from August 6th are worth $162,198.00 each. Both of those Easy 5 winners were sold in Acadiana by the way.

The $100,000 winner is just the latest in a long line of good luck multi-state lottery wins that lottery players in Louisiana have experienced over the past two weeks. Earlier this week we told you of another Powerball ticket, from the August 6th drawing, that's worth $50,000. And there was a $30,000 Mega Millions winner sold in the state for the August 2nd drawing in that game.

So, if you're a lottery player, this seems to be a good time to "invest in lottery futures". Remember there is a lot of risk in doing that so, only spend what you can afford to lose. But we are not here to talk about losing, we are here to inform you of your winning ways in lottery games.

Here are the numbers from last night's ( 08/10/2022) Powerball drawing.

If you couldn't watch the video the numbers were:

29 44 59 61 68 Powerball 19 Powerplay x2

Those numbers are courtesy of the Powerball website. That site also confirmed there was no big jackpot winner for the drawing last night. So the $36.1 million dollar jackpot will grow to an estimated $48 million when they play the game again on Saturday.

Other than the $100,000 winner Powerball players in the state didn't have much to be excited about. There were three tickets sold in the state that are worth $200 this morning, and another single ticket worth $100 but that's it for the triple-digit payouts.

The six-figure payout, the $100,000 winner was sold at the E-Z Mart #4416 on Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball too. The ticket purchaser also opted to invoke the Powerplay option so that means the $50,000 winner was doubled to $100,000.

If you're holding that ticket make sure you sign the back of it and then contact your local Louisiana Lottery office. They will offer instructions on your next steps to claim your cash.

There were also two big-money winners in the Easy 5 game over the weekend. The August 6th drawing produced two winning tickets worth $162,198 dollars. Those tickets were sold at RMI 1408 which is located at 3003 Grand Pointe Highway in Breaux Bridge. I believe that is actually the I-10 Henderson Travel Center, at least that's what most of us would call it.

And the other Easy 5 winner, who split the $320,000 prize with the winner from Breaux Bridge, was sold at Frog City Travel Plaza in Rayne. So if you played Easy 5 on August 6th, look for that ticket and if you have a winner contact the Lottery offices.

Those Easy 5 numbers for August 6th were:

12 16 17 25 26

The next multi-state lottery drawing will be Friday's Mega Millions game. That estimated jackpot is $65 million. The Lotto jackpot on Saturday will be $700,000. Remember, if you or someone you love has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-800-770- STOP.