Tik Tok Garden Hose Hack Makes Outside Cleaning a Breeze

Cleaning anything is never a chore that people look forward to. Granted, there is something very satisfying about watching someone pressure wash a dirty object to a state of cleanliness that will mesmerize me for hours, it's still not something I really want to go out and do myself.

Cleaning objects outside the house are even more of a dreaded chore than the clean-ups on the inside. That's because cleaning stuff outside usually means you have to gather a number of items before you can even get the process started.

For example, if I wanted to clean my patio furniture I would need my garden hose, a spray attachment, cleaner, a brush, a bucket, and a lot of elbow grease that I am not interested in providing when the afternoon temperatures are in the 90s.

For me, the most difficult part of the aforementioned chore is assembling all of the items. I know where my hose is and I have a pretty good idea of where to find elbow grease. But, the brush, the bucket, and the cleaner often are the hardest to locate.

That's why I was so impressed with this outdoor cleaning hack that I came across on the social media platform Tik Tok. Tik Tok creator @ocwarrior, who goes by the name SuzyQ published this hack a few weeks ago and it's a game changer.

What SuzyQ does in the video is kink the garden hose near the nozzle. She then pours her cleaning agent directly into the hose. Next, she attaches the spray nozzle. Then she turns on the hose and voila, loads and loads of soapy foam are being blasted by a high-pressure water jet.

The caveats for using SuzyQ's technique, make sure you kink the hose when you pour in the soap and make sure the cleaner you choose won't harm any of your outside plants and is safe for the product you want to clean.

And if you're looking for other "hacks" that simplify your life, be sure and check out @ocwarrior on Tik Tok, Have you tried this one for your pasta?

Clean patio furniture and no hassles with my pasta, that's good living. Okay, it's the simple pleasures in life, right? What hacks have you discovered either on social media or just by trial and error that you'd like to share? Make sure you do share them with us, who knows you might be the next big Tik Tok superstar.

How about this hack using ice cubes in your dryer to defeat wrinkles?

Unfortunately, the ice cube hack only works on wrinkled clothes, those wrinkles on your face you're going to need something different. For me, I find darkness helps me look my best. Speaking of useful hacks, here is one everyone needs during the summer months.