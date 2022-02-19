Tik Tok Mom Sends Secret Messages With Toast, You Can Too

What is that legendary song by the late country star Keith Whitley? Ahh yes, you say it best, When You Say Nothing at All. What a great song and what a great sentiment. In the song, Whitley is extolling the virtues of non-verbal communication. Some people would call that a love language, I would call that being smart because I usually find myself in my worst trouble after I have opened my mouth.

A Tik Tok mom has gone viral for the way she is choosing to communicate with her family these days. Her method and medium for this no talk for of sharing information is toasted bread.

Yeah, the same stuff that has been known to capture unsolicited pictures of Jesus and Elvis is now being used to help busy moms communicate with their spouses and their kids. Actually, the idea is quite clever and has been around for a while.

I recall buying "stencils", I guess that's what you'd call them like the one seen pictured below to put a smiling face or a heart on a piece of toast for special occasions.

But TIk Tok Mom @foodplattermum has taken it a step further. She is creating her own unique clandestine messages on toast.

Here's one she sent to her husband.

As you can see, she or he must have been having a bad day. Or more likely she was having a bad day and if didn't want her bad day to become his bad day he should just shut up and eat the toast.

Now the same technique that can be used to share scowls can be used to share smiles. I think this would be a great surprise for younger kids to see this show up on their plate before they head out for school.

You know, the bottom line in all of this is simply communicating to another person that you care about them. Sure, it could be that you care enough to be angry but the fact is people who hate you won't send you secret messages on toast.

By the way, you can write a check that your bank will cash on a piece of toast, assuming that you have all of the necessary information copied over to it. But if that's too much trouble and you're in the mood to run afoul of the law, you might want to try these bizarre options.