Tiki Tubing Announces Closure For Summer of 2022

Tiki Tubing is done for the summer of 2022.

According to a post on their website, Tiki Tubing will not be in operation this summer.

In recent reports, the owners of Tiki Tubing were arrested on various sex crime charges, thus the business has been forced to suspend operations.

The message on their website says that Tiki Tubing had to close due to new rules on the river and due to "other complications."

The business has been the subject of conversation in recent years as a number of drownings have occurred on the Amite River, while folks were out on the tubes.

We'll follow their website and if they do decide to ever re-open, we will announce such, but as for now, Tiki Tubing is done in southeastern Louisiana.

WBRZ reports, "The owner, 66-year-old John Fore, was arrested May 16 in a sexual battery case involving a juvenile. His wife, Patricia Fore, was arrested just days later on similar charges stemming from 2019 allegations."