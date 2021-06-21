LSU Baseball Player’s Father Dies In Tiki Tubing Accident Over Father’s Day Weekend

Multiple sources are reporting that the Father of an LSU Tigers Baseball player drowned in a Tiki-Tubing accident over Father's Day weekend in Denham Springs, LA. Reports say that Keith Hilliard went underwater to recover a lost item and never resurfaced.

See the report from @WBRZ on Twitter below.

More on the story from @theadvocatebr who confirmed that the incident involved an LSU Baseball pitcher's father.

According to the above reports, 53-year-old Keith Hilliard left his tube in an attempt to retrieve an item and after going underwater, never resurfaced. He is the father of LSU Tigers baseball pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard.

The accident happened not long after Hilliard and his group launched tubes out of the Hancock Lane location, Tiki Tubing's Denham Springs, LA launch-spot.

Authorities in Livingston Parish have stayed busy with rescues along the Amite River, as Tiki Tubers were involved in a handful of incidents last summer. There has already been a rescue made this summer, with a tuber getting lost during the first weekend of the tubing season.

The report includes that Ma'Khail Hilliard emerged as a strong pitcher for the LSU Baseball team, recording six wins and zero losses last season. Ma'Khail posted this memory of his father to his Instagram page.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hilliard family, as the accident could not have come at a worse time with it being Father's Day weekend.