Owner of Tiki Tubing Arrested, Facing Sexual Battery Charge Involving Juvenile

The owner of Tiki Tubing has been arrested and is facing sexual battery charges involving a juvenile.

According to multiple reports, John Fore, 66, was booked into the Livingston Parish jail this morning and faces the sexual battery allegations.

Fore is no stranger to dealing with law enforcement as his Tiki Tubing business has made numerous headlines for customers "getting trapped or injured in the Amite River, including one man who drowned."

This story is developing.