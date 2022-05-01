TikToker’s Car Starts Flooding While in a Car wash

I honestly can say I don't know what I would have done in this situation.

A TikTok video shows the moment when her car starts to fill up with water as she goes through a carwash.

The TikToker, @theshibshow, describes the moment that sent her into a panick.

You can clearly see in the video that she is confused and very nervous about what is happening. I completely understand because I would be so confused too.

The TikTok star went on to ask her followers "how much rice would it take to dry out her car?"

Thankfully she was able to get her car to a mechanic who provided a very detailed explanation of what took place.

So next time you are in a carwash and your car starts to flood beep your horn to let the workers know that something is wrong.

