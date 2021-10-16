A historic Southern manor in Tennessee that was formerly home to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is back on the market. The historic Samuel S. Morton house in Franklin, Tenn., just outside of Nashville, is asking $9,995,000 for the house and 135 surrounding rural acres.

According to online property listings, the historic home dates back to 1850, but pictures show that while the log exterior of the residence maintains its historical accuracy, the interior has been fully updated to include all of the most modern luxury amenities without spoiling the classic lines of the house.

The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 3,298-square-foot main residence features gorgeous hardwood floors, multiple fireplaces, a long screened-in porch on the back of the house, two sweeping staircases and a fully updated kitchen with a farm sink.

The listing also boasts a long stretch of frontage on Murfree's Fork Creek, a spring-fed, 4.3-acre stocked pond and a historic 13-stall barn, all set amid the natural splendor of "one of the most desirable locations in Middle Tennessee."

McGraw and Hill acquired several tracts of farmland with multiple historic structures in separate deals in 2002, eventually owning a massive 750-acre estate in Leiper's Fork, Tenn., a rural community directly contiguous to Franklin, which is an affluent Nashville suburb that is home to a number of country stars.

The couple sold 131 acres off in 2015 for $3 million, and most recently sold the other 620 acres and several historic structures in June of 2021 to BKDM Partners, an investment group composed of real estate broker Dan McEwen, Pinnacle Asset Management founding partner and Managing Director Brock Kidd and Chaz Molder, who is also the mayor of Columbia, Tenn.

Dan McEwen and his McEwen Group hold the new listing on the property, which offers the Morton house and a split-off parcel of the land from that larger purchase in June. It's not yet clear what the developers plan to do with the rest of the land they acquired from McGraw and Hill.

McGraw and Hill have been making a number of major real estate moves recently. In addition to the sale of their Tennessee estate, they also recently sold their private island retreat in the Bahamas after listing it for $35 million early in 2021. The final sale price has not been reported.

McGraw and Hill are familiar with luxury living. The country power couple have also owned an 11,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom mansion in Beverly Hills, which they sold for $9.5 million in 2009, as well as a lavish Nashville mansion that they sold in 2009. They still retain their primary residence, which public records show is a 5-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 22,460-square-foot home in Nashville.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's former rural estate, and keep scrolling to inside their other spectacular homes.

