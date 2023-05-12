Tim McGraw’s Dog Lepshi Wins Big at Westminster Kennel Club

Tim McGraw&#8217;s Dog Lepshi Wins Big at Westminster Kennel Club

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)

If you watched any of the Westminster Kennel Club, you may have seen Tim McGraw's dog and not have even known it.

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
Tim McGraw's Dog Lepshi Wins Best Breed at Westminster Kennel Club

The 147th Westminster Kennel Club in New York saw many amazing dogs, but there was one pooch that had a little extra juice going for him.

That dog is Lepshi, a Bracco Italiano.

Lepshi won "Best of Breed" at the Westminster Kennel Club, the first year ever that the Bracco Italiano breed has been in the competition.

So, why did Lepshi have a little extra juice as we stated earlier?

That's because Lepshi is co-owned by Tim McGraw!

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
AI.com reports that Lepshi is "co-owned by McGraw, Kristi Libertore, Tony Libertore, and Jenell Tonini-Zanotto."

In a post to Instagram, McGraw said -

"So proud of Lepshi!! He’s always been a winner in our eyes!

Lepshi won best of breed today for the Bracco Italiano, the first year for the breed at Westminster."

