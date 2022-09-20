WATCH—Tim McGraw Falls Off the Stage Over the Weekend in Arizona

Add Tim McGraw to the list of singers to fall off the stage during a concert. Post Malone did it Sunday and Tim McGraw did it the night before during a concert in Tempe, Arizona.

McGraw, 55, gracefully lost his balance, fell off the stage and turned the situation into a meet and greet. He stayed behind the barricade (if he was hurt, he didn't act like it) and began to high-five fans and shake hands all while the women in the audience touched almost every part of his body, (Remember when his wife Faith Hill tore into a fan at the Cajundome for doing that?)

McGraw's concert is part of the Boots in the Park traveling concert series which hosts country artists throughout California and Arizona.

The show was outdoors and when Tim fell off the stage he landed in a grassy area between the barricades and the stage. As the country music legend greeted fans his security team stayed close by and moved him along quickly.