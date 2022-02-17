Timing Today’s Severe Weather Threat in Louisiana

Don't you love it when a plan comes together? How did the people at the National Weather Service Office know that this would be a perfect week to participate in Severe Weather Awareness Week? Obviously, the forecast offices in Louisiana and Mississippi knew there was something evil afoot for this week's weather or maybe they just got lucky.

Skip Talbot's Storm Chasing Chronicles via YouTube Skip Talbot's Storm Chasing Chronicles via YouTube loading...

Or would that be unlucky?

Because severe weather is certainly an issue almost everyone in Louisiana will need to be aware of today. The Storm Prediction Center has been focusing its attention on the portion of the country that is along and just to the east of a strong storm system that is pushing across the country.

Early this morning that system, made up of a low-pressure system and associated frontal boundaries was draped across Oklahoma and north Texas. The system is expected to push into western sections of Louisiana later this morning. Ahead of that the Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the state on alert for severe weather and associated strong storms.

spc.noaa.gov spc.noaa.gov loading...

It does look as if the worst of the weather will be in central and northern Louisiana. Most of the I-10 corridor lies in the marginal risk zone for severe storms. While cities like Shreveport, Monroe, Alexandria, Olla, and Waterproof are in the slight risk zone for severe storms.

There is an enhanced risk of severe storms and tornadoes over much of Mississippi and western Tennessee this morning, so don't be surprised if you hear reports of storm damage from those areas later today or in the overnight hours. We certainly hope that won't be the case but conditions are favorable for some very rowdy storms to form there.

Bradley Benoit/ KATC Bradley Benoit/ KATC loading...

As far as the timing of storms across South Louisiana including Lafayette and Lake Charles we really won't start to see too much shower or storm activity until later this afternoon. The thing you will notice will be the gusty winds. Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph hours will be likely during the middle of the day as storms begin streaming across the area travelling generally from southwest to northeast.

Expect more consistent rainfall to begin around lunchtime or just after and we should have the worst of our weather passing through during carpool times and during the afternoon rush hours. This should not be a flooding rain event but some of the downpours will get dicey later today.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

Look for the showers and storms to move out of the area as the sun starts to set and by tomorrow morning you'll be wondering where you put your jacket as temperatures Friday morning will be back in the upper 30s with Friday's high temperature only topping out in the middle 50s.

The outlook for the weekend's softball, baseball, Mardi Gras Parades and other fun things is good. Look for mostly sunny skies through Sunday with temperatures warming slightly each day.