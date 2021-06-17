Tips to Cooling Off Your Vehicle During the Summer Months [VIDEO]

Yes, it is hot out and at times your vehicle can become very uncomfortable upon entry.

Consumer Reports has a video out, which you can see below, that offers up a few important tips when it comes to cooling off your vehicle.

For starters, did you know that the A/C unit in your car works much better when you're driving? Thus, don't waste your time or your gas to start and let the vehicle's engine run for a while prior to taking off.

YouTube via Consumer Reports

Also, lowering your vehicle's windows when you take off will help cool off your vehicle faster. This happens by allowing the heat in your car or truck to escape.

I did not know that you should keep a crack in your rear windows once the A/C kicks in, but now I do.

In addition to the above, did you know that your vehicle is equipped with a filter and it plays a vital role in the efficiency of your A/C? Most often, the filter is located in the glove box of your vehicle and you should inspect it on a regular basis.

YouTube via Consumer Reports

As you may have noticed in some of the new vehicles there's an autostart feature that can help save you fuel, but if you want the A/C compressor to stay on while stopped, you will need to turn the feature off.

There's much more to keep your vehicle cool during the summer months and some really good tips are highlighted in the video below.