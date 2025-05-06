LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - If you’ve walked out to your car lately and noticed a sticky mess on the hood or windshield, you're not alone. That gunky, glossy stuff? It’s tree sap — and it’s not just gross. It can actually ruin your paint job.

Welcome to spring in South Louisiana, where the sunshine is great, the trees are full... and apparently, your car is now a magnet for mystery goo. Here’s everything you need to know about what that sap is, why it’s showing up, how bad it really is, and what to do about it before your clear coat says goodbye.

What is that sticky stuff?

Tree sap is basically the lifeblood of a tree — a sugary, nutrient-rich substance that helps trees grow and heal. It’s most common in the spring and early summer when trees are most active. But when that sap drips down onto your car, it doesn’t stay harmless for long.

Why is it happening now?

Blame the heat. Warm weather causes sap to flow more freely from trees, and if your car is parked under certain trees — especially pine, maple, pecan, or oak — it can easily become the target.

To make matters worse, the combination of sap, heat, and sunlight creates a recipe for baked-on damage. The longer it sits, the harder it is to remove — and the more harm it can do to your vehicle’s finish.

What can tree sap do to your car?

Let’s cut to the chase: tree sap can ruin your paint. If left on your car for too long, sap can: Etch into your clear coat and cause permanent damage Attract dirt and grime, turning your paint into a sticky mess Cause discoloration in your paint job Make your car look like it hasn’t been washed since Mardi Gras 2009

What should you do if you find sap on your car?

Don’t panic — but don’t wait either. Here’s what to do:

Wash the area gently with warm, soapy water . Sometimes that’s enough if the sap is fresh.

. Sometimes that’s enough if the sap is fresh. Use a sap remover or rubbing alcohol. Apply it with a microfiber cloth and let it sit for 30 seconds.

Apply it with a microfiber cloth and let it sit for 30 seconds. Wipe gently. Rinse and wax the spot to protect the paint.

Rinse and wax the spot to protect the paint. ⚠️ Warning: Don’t scrape it off with a knife or fingernail. You might do more harm than good.

How can you avoid sap in the first place?

Don’t park under trees — especially during the spring and summer

— especially during the spring and summer Use a windshield sunshade — it helps reduce heat and damage

— it helps reduce heat and damage Invest in a car cover if you have to park outside regularly

if you have to park outside regularly Wash your car regularly to catch sap early before it hardens

Bottom line: Tree sap might seem like a small annoyance, but if you ignore it, you could be dealing with costly paint repairs down the road. A few minutes of cleanup now can save you a ton later.

So if your car is looking shinier than usual — and not in a good way — check for sap, act fast, and maybe park a little farther from that beautiful but sneaky maple next time.