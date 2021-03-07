Tom Brady has broken another record.

An autograph rookie card for the all-pro quarterback reportedly sold for a record $1.32 million in an online auction.

Tom VanHaaren of ESPN reports that the card that sold broke the record for the expensive football trading card to ever be sold.

The 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card was autographed by Brady and it reportedly graded an eight with a 10 grading on the signature."

The person who reportedly purchased the card is James Park and yes he is a huge Tom Brady fan.

Many of Brady's rookie cards have sold for six-digit prices, but the latest sold has exceeded all other cards on the market.

I hope the fan who purchased the card has this very expensive card in a safety deposit box somewhere and I hope he considered insuring it. Imagine something happening to it.